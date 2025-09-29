article

The Brief Troopers rescued a passenger from a burning car after a crash on South Van Dorn Street. The incident involved reckless driving on Interstate 495. Both occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured and taken to hospitals.



Virginia State Police troopers pulled a passenger from a burning car after a crash on South Van Dorn Street on Sunday night.

Investigation at South Van Dorn Street

What we know:

At around 10:52 p.m. Sunday night, troopers were alerted to reckless driving near Interstate 495 and Braddock Road. One vehicle sideswiped another, causing it to overturn multiple times, police say.

The McLaren 720S, part of the reckless driving group, crashed over a guardrail onto South Van Dorn Street. Both occupants were ejected, and the car caught fire.

The two troopers, one recently graduated from the 143rd Basic Session, arrived in time to pull a passenger away from the flames. Both occupants suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospitals with the help of Fairfax County Fire and EMS.

What's next:

Authorities have stated that charges are pending as they continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

What we don't know:

The identities of the individuals involved have not been released.

Specific charges related to the incident are still pending.