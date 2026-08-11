Virginia tourism spending sets new record at $36.2 billion

The Brief Visitor spending reached a record $36.2 billion last year. Virginia welcomed 46.6 million overnight visitors and generated $2.6 billion in tax revenue. The hotel industry outpaced national growth with higher demand and revenue.



Virginia tourism spending reached a record $36.2 billion last year, Governor Abigail Spanberger announced, marking the fourth straight year of growth.

Visitor spending rose 3.1 percent, an increase of $1.1 billion over the previous year, as the Commonwealth welcomed 46.6 million domestic and international overnight visitors, nearly one million more than the year before.

Visitors spent $99 million per day across Virginia, up from $96 million the previous year. Dining, recreation and other experience‑based travel continued to drive growth as travelers prioritized meaningful experiences.

Tourism generated more than $2.6 billion in state and local tax revenue, saving the average Virginia household $1,020 in taxes while supporting schools, public safety, transportation and other essential services.

The industry directly supported nearly 232,000 jobs, an increase of more than 2,700 positions, and produced $10.6 billion in wages and salaries for workers.

Virginia’s momentum has carried into 2026, with the state’s hotel industry outpacing national growth through the first half of the year. Through June, hotel demand increased 3.1 percent compared to 1.8 percent nationwide, while hotel revenue grew 6.4 percent, reflecting continued strength in both business and leisure travel.