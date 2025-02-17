Virginia teen killed in crash in Dumfries

The Brief A teenage driver was killed, and three others were injured in a crash near Dumfries Road and Van Buren Road. The 2013 Audi A7, driven by 18-year-old Mihai-Mario Stoica, crossed the median into oncoming traffic, colliding with a 2024 Cadillac Escalade. The crash is under investigation, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals.



A teenage driver was killed and three others were injured in a vehicle crash late Sunday near Dumfries Road and Van Buren Road.

Teenage driver killed in Dumfries crash

Police report that 18-year-old Mihai-Mario Stoica of Woodbridge was driving a 2013 Audi A7 eastbound on Dumfries Road when the vehicle crossed the median into oncoming traffic, colliding with a 2024 Cadillac Escalade traveling in the opposite direction.

Investigators believe Stoica was driving above the posted speed limit at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others injured in Virginia collision

A 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the Audi, an 18-year-old driver of the Cadillac, and a 32-year-old passenger of the Cadillac were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.