Virginia teen arrested on murder charges in deadly October shooting on U Street

A Virginia teenager has been arrested on murder charges stemming from the deadly October shooting of a man outside a bar along D.C.'s popular U Street corridor.

Authorities say 16-year-old Ashton Inabinet of Alexandria, shot and killed 24-year-old Diamonte Lewis on October 21 in front of Nellies Bar at 9th and U Streets.

Fairfax County Police located and arrested Inabinet, who was a student at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, on Tuesday.

He has been charged as an adult with second degree murder while armed.

It was approximately 3:30 a.m. when police responded to the 900 block of U Street for the report of a shooting. Officers found Lewis with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

