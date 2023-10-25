Virginia tax rebate: Here's how you can check if you are eligible to receive up to $400

Starting today, Virginia taxpayers will be able to check their eligibility for a one-time tax rebate. Eligible taxpayers could receive their rebate within the next three weeks.

Click here to check your eligibility.

Virginians who received their state tax refund by direct deposit this year will likely receive their one-time rebate by direct deposit in that same account. All other taxpayers will receive their rebate by a paper check in the mail.

"We’re excited to announce that tax rebates will begin to be distributed in the coming days. As Virginians continue to face inflation and high prices as a direct result of policies out of Washington, D.C., these rebates are an important step going into the holiday season to help Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money for gas, groceries and essentials," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "My administration has delivered over $5 billion in tax relief to Virginians, and we’re pleased that these rebates will provide needed relief to Virginians."

Every taxpayer is not eligible for this one-time rebate. Anyone that may have had a tax liability last year, you will receive roughly $200 if you filed individually, and up to $400 if you filed jointly.

"For the second time in two years, the Commonwealth is returning excess tax revenues to Virginia taxpayers," said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. "Over the next few weeks, more than $900 million will be refunded to taxpayers that filed a Virginia income tax return for tax year 2022. That brings the total to $2 billion in excess tax receipts that are being returned directly to Virginia families since last fall."

According to the Virginia Department of Taxation, anyone that filed their taxes before July 1 should receive their rebate by November 30. The department aims to issue the majority of rebates by early November.

