Virginia's tax-free weekend is here, just in time for back-to-school shopping

The tax holiday that Virginians have been waiting for is here. Shoppers say they were not going to miss an opportunity to save a couple dollars in the Commonwealth. From August 5th to August 7th, shoppers can shop tax-free on certain items like school supplies, clothes, shoes, hurricane & emergency preparedness items and more.

"We are doing everything, we are getting clothes, this is just the first stop, a car is coming around so we can put this in. We are going back to get some clothes shoes and stuff like that," said Jacqueline Adams.

In a recent release, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said "during this period, Virginians can buy a number of items in stores, online, by mail order, and by telephone without paying sales tax."

One father shopping at Springfield Towne Center tells FOX5 that he was waiting on this weekend to shop for his high schooler and college student.

"It's a little crowded in there but we found the stuff we wanted. That was good, we are happy. We knew it was tax free weekend because we missed it several times in the past but this year with inflation, we made sure we got in," said James Daniels.

Virginia's Secretary of Finance Steven Cummings says this holiday benefits businesses and consumers.

"With inflation at its highest level since 1981, Virginians need this tax relief now more than ever," said Cummings.

For a full list of eligible tax-free items, click here.