Virginia Task Force 1 welcomed home after deployment for earthquake in Colombia

The Brief Members of Virginia Task Force 1 returned home after deployment for a devastating earthquake on Colombia. The 10-person team deployed on Aug. 12. The Colombian government specifically requested the team's targeted expertise.



Members of Virginia Task Force 1 (VA-TF1) returned home on Thursday night following an international deployment to assist in the aftermath of a devastating magnitude-7.4 earthquake in Colombia.

What we know:

The quake killed more than 300 people and injured thousands.

The 10-person disaster coordination and structural engineering assessment team, based in Northern Virginia, deployed on August 12.

They were welcomed back to Chantilly by family, friends, and loved ones.

VA-TF1 returns after Colombia Earthquake Deployment

Unlike previous missions where entire teams were dispatched, the Colombian government specifically requested the team's targeted expertise. During their time on the ground, the crew supported local rescue efforts, searched for trapped victims, and performed structural assessments on essential buildings, including homes and hospitals.

While deployed, the Northern Virginia team worked alongside other American emergency responders, including search and rescue crews from Los Angeles, California.

What they're saying:

"It’s an honor," said VA-TF1 Lt. Michael Pickering. "We pride ourselves on doing our jobs as best as we can, but in the end, to me, it’s neighbors helping neighbors. It doesn’t matter if it’s in Colombia or Venezuela, Turkey or Kentucky."

For Pickering, the homecoming brought a sweet reunion with his daughter.

VA-TF1 returns after Colombia Earthquake Deployment

"I miss her a lot when I’m gone. I’ve been fortunate enough to be working in the day-work side, so I’ve been able to see her every night, and then when these things go off you don’t get to see them that often," Pickering said. "It’s really good to get to see her again and go home tonight with them."