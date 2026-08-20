Freedom 250 IndyCar rides Metro ahead of DC’s Grand Prix; weekend service info and detours

The Freedom 250 IndyCar is making an appearance on Metro Thursday, taking a spin through L’Enfant Plaza station and parts of the Yellow Line ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix race.

Metro officials said the unique vehicle will move through the station as part of events leading up to the Grand Prix, offering riders an early look at the race weekend atmosphere.

Freedom 250 IndyCar rides Metro ahead of DC’s Grand Prix (WMATA)

Metro announces service information and bus detours for Freedom 250 Grand Prix

Metro says the best way to reach the Freedom 250 Grand Prix is by rail, with normal weekend service running and additional trains on standby after the race to move customers safely and efficiently.

The Grand Prix course is accessible from several stations, including L’Enfant Plaza, Smithsonian, Federal Center SW, Archives, Federal Triangle, Metro Center, Gallery Place and Judiciary Square.

Spectators will only be able to enter the viewing area listed on their ticket, Stars or Stripes, and Metro is directing riders to use the closest station for each security entrance.

Metro announces service information and bus detours for Freedom 250 Grand Prix (WMATA)

Stars

Gate A — 10th St. between Pennsylvania & Constitution Ave.

Green and Yellow lines: Archives

Blue, Orange, and Silver lines: Federal Triangle

Red Line: Metro Center; walk a short distance to avoid a transfer

Gate B — 12th St. between Constitution Ave. & Madison Dr.

Blue, Orange, and Silver lines: Federal Triangle or Smithsonian

Red Line: Metro Center; walk a short distance to avoid a transfer

Stripes

Gate 1 — C St. between 3rd & 6th St.

Green and Yellow lines: Archives

Red Line: Judiciary Square; walk a short distance to avoid a transfer

Gate 2 — Pennsylvania Ave. between 7th & 9th St.

Green and Yellow lines: Archives

Red Line: Judiciary Square; walk a short distance to avoid a transfer

Gate 5 — 7th St. & Maryland Ave.

Blue, Orange, and Silver lines: L'Enfant Plaza or Federal Center SW

Green and Yellow lines: L'Enfant Plaza

Gate 6 — 4th St. & C St.

Blue, Orange, and Silver lines: Federal Center SW or L'Enfant Plaza

Green and Yellow lines: L'Enfant Plaza

Stations by security entrance

Viewing section: Stars

Security entrance: Gate A (10th St between Pennsylvania Av & Constitution Av)

Station exit and instructions:

Security entrance: Gate B (12th St between Constitution Av & Madison Dr)

Station exit and instructions:

Viewing section: Stripes

Security entrance: Gate 1 (C St. between 3rd St & 6th St)

Station exit and instructions:

Green and Yellow: Archives

Red: Judiciary Sq and walk a short distance to avoid a transfer

Security entrance: Gate 2 (Pennsylvania Av between 7th St & 9th St)

Station exit and instructions:

Green and Yellow: Archives

Red: Judiciary Sq and walk a short distance to avoid a transfer

Security entrance: Gate 5 (7th St & Maryland Av)

Station exit and instructions:

Security entrance: Gate 6 (4th St & C St)

Station exit and instructions:

Customers should download the Metro Pulse app for trip planning, real-time service information, and live chat with customer service.

Special Edition Smart Trip Card

Customers wishing to commemorate the historic race may do so with a limited-edition Smart Trip card available at select stations beginning Aug. 20.

To purchase the commemorative card, look for specially marked fare vending machines at the following stations:

Metro Bus Detours Begin Aug. 1

Several routes near the National Mall will detour to accommodate set up and tear down for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. The D1X and D10 routes have been on detour since June and will continue to reroute through Sept. 15. Routes D4X , D6X , D30 , D32 , D40 , D44 , D50 and D60 will be on detour from Aug. 1 through Sept. 15. Late-Night Service on routes D30 , D40 , D50 , and D60 will also be on detour during this time. Additionally, the following routes will be on detour from Aug. 21 through Sept. 15: A40 , C11 , C55 , D10 (additional detour), D24 , and D1X (additional detour).

For more details, including detour times and maps, visit the Summer Bus Detours page .

Customer Service

Metro’s customer service team can assist with questions, trip planning, and more via chat, email, phone, or our social media channels. Visit the contact page for details.

Follow @wmata , @metrorailinfo, and @metrobusinfo on X or @wmata.com , @metrorailinfo.bsky.social , and @metrobusinfo on Bluesky for the latest service information.

Customers can call or text 202-GO-METRO (TTY 202-962-2033). Automated information available 24/7.

For service alerts via text or email, sign up for Metro Alerts , download the Metro Pulse app, or visit wmata.com/metropulse for real-time service information.