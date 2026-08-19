Maryland homeowner outraged after trio illegally dumps mattresses on her property

The Brief A Maryland homeowner said her camera caught three men illegally dumping mattresses on her property. The Hyattsville resident was told she would need to clean up the items, due to property laws. Anyone who recognizes the involved individuals is asked to call Prince George's County police



A 78-year-old Prince George's County woman is speaking out after three men were caught on camera illegally dumping heavy mattresses on her property.

What we know:

Annie West, who relies on a cane and walker to get around, discovered the mattresses propped against her fence near the 2200 block of Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville.

The incident, which occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, was fully captured by her home's surveillance cameras.

"It really upset me because I want them to come move their trash," West said. "D.C. [has] free dumps. [We] have to pay to dump."

Caught on camera

Surveillance footage shows a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck pulling into the alley adjacent to West's home with two mattresses on the flatbed. Two men dressed in neon safety vests are seen exiting the truck to unload the mattresses.

One suspect is described as having a taper fade haircut, possibly with waves, while the second suspect is bald. After leaning the bug-infested mattresses against West's fence, the duo hopped back into the pickup truck with a third suspect driving and sped away.

Upon inspecting the abandoned mattresses, local reporting confirmed they were infested with insects, including visible cockroaches.

Homeowner’s frustration

Dig deeper:

The situation has caused further frustration for West after she contacted the Prince George's County Department of Public Works. According to West, county officials informed her that because the alley adjoins her home, an abutting property law requires her to clear the debris herself, despite her physical limitations.

"That means anybody can come and dump all the dumps back there and we have to clean it?" West asked. "I don't understand."

Community efforts to reach the Department of Public Works for further clarification were unsuccessful after calls were disconnected.

Local authorities urge anyone with information or who recognizes the individuals in the surveillance video to contact the Prince George's County Police Department.