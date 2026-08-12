Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue team deployed to Colombia after deadly earthquake

Fairfax County’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has deployed a 10‑person disaster coordination and structural engineering assessment team to western Colombia following Monday’s 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

Officials say the quake caused widespread destruction, collapsing buildings, buckling roads, crushing vehicles and leaving communities devastated.

On Tuesday, Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said at least 181 people were killed and 2,595 injured. He said 195 people remained missing, though civilian‑run databases estimate the number could be closer to 4,000.

Virginia Task Force 1 most recently deployed to Venezuela, responding to two earthquakes that struck on June 24 and 26.