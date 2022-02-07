Virginia Supreme Court dismisses challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's school mask order

The Virginia Supreme Court has dismissed a parental challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order that aims to prevent public schools from implementing a mask mandate for students, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Last week, an Arlington judge granted seven school districts in Virginia a temporary restraining order to keep their masking guidelines in place – despite Gov. Youngkin's executive order.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arlington judge rules against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's mask order

The Supreme Court ruled on the legal method that a group of parents challenged the order, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Attorney General Miyares issued this statement following the dismissal:

"Today, the Supreme Court of Virginia rejected a challenge out of the City of Chesapeake to Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number 2. The Governor and I are pleased with today’s ruling. At the beginning of this pandemic, Governor Northam used his broad emergency powers to close places of worship, private businesses, and schools and impose a statewide mask mandate. Nearly two years later, we have better risk mitigation strategies and vaccines, and we know much more about the efficacy of requiring children to wear masks all day. We agree with the Court's decision and will continue to defend the Executive Order. This is a victory for Virginia families."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.