Students at Alexandria City High School have planned a walkout for Thursday, according to the executive principal.

The student walkout coincides with a national day of protest regarding the Israel-Hamas war. ACHS's Executive Principal Alexander Duncan III sent a letter home to families at the school's King Street location Wednesday, informing them that there's a plan in place to ensure the protest is peaceful and safe.

Virginia students plan walkout in national protest over Israel-Hamas conflict

"As students exercise their right to free speech during the school day tomorrow, ACHS administrators and staff, in addition to Central Office staff, will be prepared and positioned to ensure that this walkout is conducted in a safe and respectful manner, with as little disruption to normal operations as possible," the letter reads. "As stated in our Student Code of Conduct, we ask students to be kind, respectful and cooperative to prevent problems and solve problems in a peaceful and collaborative way."

Virginia students plan walkout in national protest over Israel-Hamas conflict

The school has counselors and other resources available for kids who need to talk to someone about the events going on in the Middle East.

The Alexandria City High School student walkout at the King Street Campus is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Read the full letter from Principal Duncan below:

Dear ACHS - King Street Campus Staff and Families,

It is our understanding that tomorrow (Thurs., Nov. 9, 2023) is a national day of protest related to current events in the Middle East. We have learned that there will be at least one student walkout at Alexandria City High School (ACHS) - King Street Campus that is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. We want to assure you that plans are in place as we work to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for our students.

As students exercise their right to free speech during the school day tomorrow, ACHS administrators and staff, in addition to Central Office staff, will be prepared and positioned to ensure that this walkout is conducted in a safe and respectful manner, with as little disruption to normal operations as possible. As stated in our Student Code of Conduct, we ask students to be kind, respectful and cooperative to prevent problems and solve problems in a peaceful and collaborative way.

For any student who has concerns about these ongoing events and wants to talk to a counselor or another trusted adult, there are resources in place. At ACHS, students can always reach out to a counselor or another Student Support Team (SST) member, administrator, or any trusted adult in the school if they are in need of help. Our students can also reach out to CrisisText and Crisis Link at any time, 24/7, through the contacts below:

Text: CONNECT to 85511

Call CrisisLink: 703-527-4077

We have collaborated with our Safety and Security Team to ensure that we have adequate security supports in place. The safety and security of our students and staff are of utmost priority.