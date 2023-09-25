Expand / Collapse search

Virginia State Police investigating after shots fired on I-66 in Prince William County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating after shots were fired on I-66 Monday morning. 

Troopers responded to a call about a shooting that came in at 10:36 a.m. on Sept. 25 on I-66 near the Prince William County and Fairfax County line. 

A Dodge Charger was traveling west on I-66 near the 47-mile marker when the driver told police one of their windows was struck by a bullet. The driver was not injured and was able to safely pull over and call police. 

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, continued west on I-66. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect vehicle is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

