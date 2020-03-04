Virginia Senator Tim Kaine talks Super Tuesday, coronavirus response

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard talked to Virginia Senator Tim Kaine today on Capitol Hill about Super Tuesday, along with the coronavirus.

Last Friday, Kaine announced his support for former Vice President Joe Biden, who won big on Super Tuesday, including winning the Virginia Democratic Primary.

Today, Kaine talked to Barnard about the high turnout during Tuesday’s Virginia primary election, and what this all means in the race to the Democratic presidential nomination and the White House.

Kaine also addresses efforts in Congress to dedicate roughly $8 billion for the Federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Kaine says emergency federal dollars will assist states in combating the illness, fund research to find a vaccine, and help get more diagnostic kits into the marketplace.