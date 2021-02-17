Virginia schools not likely to meet 5 days a week in-person learning goal

School districts across Virginia have no timeline on when students could return to in-person instruction five days a week.

While most schools across northern Virginia started phasing in students for in-person instruction this week, FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports a Fairfax County Public Schools administrator says until restrictions on social distancing are loosened, it’s unlikely K-8 students could return to full-time, five days a week, in-person learning, despite President Biden’s 100-day goal.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

That’s even if teachers are vaccinated, which would undoubtedly speed up a return to the classroom.

Alexandria City Public Schools says K-8 students will start returning to the classroom two days a week in March.

Prince William County Schools says it’s discussing its options tonight.

Advertisement

Loudoun County Public Schools says it will discuss specifics when the School Board meets again on Tuesday.

In Arlington, K-8 students in the hybrid model will attend school in person two days a week starting in March.

No word from any school district on when this could matriculate to full-time.