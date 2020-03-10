Virginia Rep. Don Beyer self-quarantining after contact with friend who tested positive for coronavirus

article

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) announced Tuesday that he will self-quarantine after interacting with a friend who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Beyer said, in part, “This afternoon my wife Megan and I were contacted by the Virginia Department of Health to share details with us about the illness of a friend who tested positive for COVID-19 after dining with us."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Beyer says neither he or his wife have shown symptoms of the virus in the 10 days since the dinner.

“Representing Northern Virginians is an honor and privilege which I love, and I especially hate to be away from the Capitol at this time of national crisis. But I feel strongly that one of the most important contributions people in positions of leadership can make at such times is to share the best advice from experts, and where necessary, to model it in our behavior," Beyer said in the statement.

Advertisement

The congressman's office will be closed to public business. Beyer will not attend votes or hearings until Monday when medical advisers say he should be clear to return.