The Brief The hearing starts at 10 a.m. in Richmond before the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Several state and federal officials are demanding stronger ratepayer protections before the deal can move forward. The State Corporation Commission has until Jan. 11 to issue a final decision.



State regulators in Virginia are scheduled to begin a multi-day hearing Tuesday on the proposed $67 billion merger between Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra Energy, a decision that could affect millions of power customers.

The hearing starts at 10 a.m. in Richmond before the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

If approved, the combined companies would serve roughly 10 million customers, creating the largest utility in the nation.

Dominion and NextEra announced the proposal earlier this year, arguing that combining their resources would help meet Virginia’s growing demand for electricity.

However, the potential impact on electric bills has drawn heightened concern in northern Virginia, where rapid data center expansion is driving surging power needs.

Several state and federal officials are demanding stronger ratepayer protections before the deal can move forward.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has called for a six-year freeze on residential base rates along with $29 monthly bill credits for four years. The companies have proposed $10 monthly credits.

Five members of Congress from Virginia including northern Virginia Reps. Don Beyer, Suhas Subramanyam, Eugene Vindman and James Walkinshaw are urging the State Corporation Commission to reject the merger as currently proposed. They contend the cost of building power infrastructure to serve data centers could strain customer bills for years.

Commission staff has also recommended rejecting the deal, stating the companies have not demonstrated that customers will be adequately protected.

The State Corporation Commission has until Jan. 11 to issue a final decision.