Virginia redistricting referendum: Voters to decide future of congressional maps

The Brief Virginia voters will vote on the state's redistricting referendum on Tuesday. If approved, the measure would allow the Virginia General Assembly to redraw the state’s congressional voting map. The new map would favor Democrats in 10 of the state’s 11 congressional districts. The vote has the momentum to shift the balance of power in the U.S. House ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.



Virginia voters will decide on Tuesday whether to approve a ballot measure to temporarily redraw the state’s congressional districts.

The last day of early voting was over the weekend. Now, people will be lining up to cast their ballots at the box.

State divided

A contentious vote:

Tuesday’s special election is expected to be a close one, with Virginia considered a swing state.

On the ballot is a simple yes or no question.



"Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia's standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?"



READ MORE FROM THE VA DEPARTMENT OF ELECTIONS

But this has the momentum to shift the balance of power in the U.S. House ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

What would change?

Big picture view:

If approved, the measure would allow the Virginia General Assembly — which is controlled by Democrats — to redraw the state’s congressional voting map.

The new map would favor Democrats in 10 of the state’s 11 congressional districts.

Early voting ended Sunday, and polling shows a slight edge for supporters of the measure, but it's not enough to clearly project the outcome.

Election Day will play a major role in determining the final call.

The vote follows a fast-growing redistricting push that has taken place in multiple states.

Democrats have been pushing their own redistricting measures after Republicans first took action in Texas following President Donald Trump’s call for redistricting in favor of the GOP.

Residents speak out

What they're saying:

Voters in the Commonwealth say no matter which side of the political spectrum you lean on, it's critical that you vote.

"I think it's important for what's happening all around us. It's important for democracy and for equality and fairness and things like that. It's important to be part of the process," Virginia resident Faisal Madi said.

"Obviously, it's our responsibility in our democracy to be a participant in the political process and it includes how that process is happening," said Paul Senoyuit, another resident of Virginia. "So, whatever side you're on — if you like it, or you're against it — go out. Make sure it's heard."

How do I vote?

What to know:

This election is only for registered Virginia voters.

Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, and close at 7 p.m.

All voters are eligible to vote by mail, but mail ballots must be postmarked on or before April 21 and received by 12 p.m. on April 24.

FOX 5 will have the latest coverage on Virginia’s special election and will keep you up to date on any early polling results starting tomorrow morning.