3-year-old girl dies in suspected drowning in Montgomery County

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The Brief A 3-year-old girl died in Montgomery County on Saturday. Police responded to reports of a child drowning in the 10900 block of Burbank Drive. Police are investigating what happened, but do not suspect foul play.



A young girl died Saturday after what police said was a possible drowning in Montgomery County.

Young girl drowns

What we know:

Montgomery County police and fire rescue responded to the 10900 block of Burbank Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, after receiving reports that a child was drowning.

When crews got there, they found a 3-year-old girl. Paramedics took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

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What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any other information about the girl or the suspected drowning. Her body is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. There, officials will perform an autopsy to determine how she died.

Police are investigating what happened, but said that "no foul play is suspected."