Virginia rapper who posed on SWAT truck during Capitol riot sentenced to 5 months in prison

A former rapper from Virginia who used a photo of himself on a SWAT truck at the Capitol riot on an album cover was sentenced to five months in prison on Monday.

Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, who also goes by "Bugzie the Don," pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts in connection to the Jan. 6 riots. He was also ordered to pay a $70 special assessment and $500 in restitution, according to the DOJ.

Brodnax used an image of himself smoking on a vehicle outside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 as the cover of his album "The Capital." His five-month sentence will be followed by a year of supervised release.