Virginia Primary Election results: Who is heading to the November general election?

The Brief Virginia's took to the polls Tuesday to select their candidates for key congressional seats come November. The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.



Virginians took to the polls on Tuesday for the primary election.

After a month of delays following state Democrats' failed attempt at redrawing district lines, we've finally learned who will go to the general election in battles for eight congressional seats across the Commonwealth.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

JUMP TO: VA-01 | VA-02 | VA-05 | VA-07 | VA-08 | VA-09 | VA-10 | U.S. Senate

U.S. House

Shannon Taylor

VA-01: Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor beat out a crowded field to secure the Democratic nomination in the Commonwealth's 1st District. Taylor was the first woman elected to that position, and has served in the role since 2012.

She had the backing of both of Virginia's senators and Gov. Abigail Spanberger. Taylor campaigned on addressing corruption in Washington.

Taylor will look to flip the district blue for the first time in decades and unseat incumbent Republican Rob Wittman.

US Representative Elaine Luria (D-VA) speaks during a hearing. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

VA-02: Former Congresswoman Elaine Luria won the Democratic nomination in District 2.

Luria is a retired U.S. Navy commander, and also served the district from 2019 to 2023. DUring her time in Congress, Luria chaired the House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs.

This time around, Luria campaigned on lowering health care costs, protecting reproductive rights and restoring pragmatic leadership to Washington, according to her campaign website.

She'll face the man who ousted her from the role, Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans, in November.

John McGuire. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

VA-05: Incumbent Rep. John McGuire fended off a primary challenge from Marine Corps. Veteran Melanie Lucero, and will seek a second term in office come November.

A former Navy SEAL, McGuire was endorsed by President Donald Trump. On his campaign website, he frames himself as "Pro-life. Pro-God. Pro-gun. Pro-Trump."

Congressional candidate Tom Perriello, D-Va. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

On the Democratic side, former Congressman Tom Perriello secured the nomination. Perriello served one term, from 2008 to 2010, and also served as the U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan in 2024 under President Joe Biden.

Perriello had the backing of Sens. Tim Kaine, Mark Warner and Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

Perriello campaigned on addressing Washington corruption and lowering costs, saying he wanted to "restore sanity and common sense to Washington."

VA-07: In another Republican primary, The Associated Press called the 7th District for Doug Ollivant in just over half an hour.

Ollivant is a U.S. Army Veteran who went on to teach at West Point and serve as a director for the National Security Council. His platform focused on local industry, defense and affordability.

In November Ollivant will face Rep. Eugene Vindman, who won the district in 2024, after Abigail Spanberger moved into the Governor's mansion.

WASHINGTON - MARCH 23: Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., speaks during the news conference on the debt limit in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

VA-08: Rep. Don Beyer will seek his seventh term in office this November, facing Republican Tony Sabio.

Beyer has been a staunch opponent of President Trump, voting twice to impeach the man he calls a "would-be dictator" who runs a "lawless administration."

Since he was first elected in 2014, Beyer has been elected all six times by at least 30 points.

VA-09: Joy Powers is projected to win the Democratic nomination for the 9th District, beating out two others.

Powers is a Bedford County farmer who also serves as the Superintendent of the Bedford County Fair and on the Bedford County Agricultural Economic Development Advisory Board.

Her campaign priorities include rural access to healthcare, food security and affordability and infrastructure.

In November, Powers will try to unseat Republican H. Morgan Griffith, who has represented Southwest Virginia since 2010.

VA-10: With nearly all the votes counted in the Republican primary in Virginia's 10th District, Dave Beckwith has won nearly three quarters of the votes.

Beckwith is a 30-year Air Force veteran, who went on to serve as at the National Reconnaissance Office.

Beckwith's campaign centered on "conservative values," with an emphasis on parental rights, 2nd Amendment rights, and economic stability.

Beckwith will go up against Rep. Suhas Subramanyam in November.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Bert Mizusawa has won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Virginia, topping a field that included CPA Kim Farington and businessman David Williams, according to The Associated Press.

A West Point and Harvard Law graduate, Mizusawa leaned heavily on his national security background, decorated military service and past roles as a Pentagon official and advisor.

During the primary campaign, he prioritized border security, national defense and government reform, pitching himself to voters as a battle-tested leader equipped to handle rising global tensions and federal overreach, according to his campaign website.



Mizusawa now moves on to face three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the November general election.