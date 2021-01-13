Virginia police officers, Olympic swimmer, man in 'Camp Auschwitz' shirt face riot charges

Court documents released Wednesday show suspects accused in the Capital insurrection include two Virginia police officers, an Olympic gold medalist and a man who threatened to kill both Speaker Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Department of Justice officials said Wednesday that Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, of Rocky Mount, Va., were arrested and charged with illegally entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The men took a photograph of themselves inside. They were released on bond.

READ MORE: Two Virginia police officers charged in connection with US Capitol riot

Also Wednesday, the man photographed wearing a ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt was arrested on the same two charges. Robert Packer of Newport News, Va. was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Klete Keller, an Olympic gold medalist swimmer, was also charged Wednesday. According to court documents, he wore his Olympic jacket inside the Capitol.

READ MORE: Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller charged with taking part in US Capitol riot

Advertisement

Another man was late driving to D.C. and missed the riot, but came into the city with guns, magazines and 2,500 rounds of ammo, according to prosecutors. They call Cleveland Grover Meredith "disturbed, deranged, and dangerous," stating that in text messages he threatened to kill Nancy Pelosi and Muriel Bowser.

"I will say, I get threats a lot," Bowser said Wednesday.

READ MORE: Colorado man threatened to shoot Pelosi and Bowser in the head, according to court documents

Documents are also shedding light on how suspects have been identified and arrested.

While the Capitol is arguably one of the most surveilled buildings on the planet, instead of surveillance footage, investigators are relying on live steams, selfies and social media posts from the suspects themselves.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators say Air Force veteran Larry Brock was turned in by his ex-wife.

Investigators say Kevin Loftus posted a photo of himself inside the Capitol on Facebook along with a post that read: "I am wanted by the FBI for illegal entry." According to court documents, a former classmate turned him in.

FOX 5 went one-on-one with Steven D’Antuono, who heads the FBI’s Washington field office. He said they are working to identify every person who entered the Capitol and urges people to keep the tips coming.

"We look at every single one of them," said D’Antuono. "If people don’t think that we do, we are looking at every single one of them in the manner we can because they are pouring in right now."

If you have information, contact FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit here. Contact D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.