Virginia parents charged after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

Two parents in Stafford County are facing charges after their 2-year-old overdosed on fentanyl.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Department received a call from a home on Thomas Jefferson Place.

(L) Tabitha Williams, 25, of Stafford County, Va. (R) Mark Cole, 27, of Stafford County, Va. Photo via Stafford County Sheriff's Office



The deputies were initially told a child was choking on a hash brown. However, hospital staff later discovered he had fentanyl, THC, and cannabinoids in his system.

While the child is expected to be okay, officials say he's still being treated at a local hospital. When he's released, he will be turned over to Child Protective Services.

Both parents, 27-year-old Mark Cole, and 25-year-old Tabitha Williams, have been charged with felony child abuse, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and obstruction of justice.

Both are currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

