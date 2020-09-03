Virginia off-duty officer charged in fatal shooting granted bond

A judge has ruled an off-duty Norfolk police officer recently charged with voluntary manslaughter in the January shooting death of a Chesapeake man can be allowed out of jail on bond.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a Chesapeake Circuit Court judge set a $50,000 surety bond for Edmund Hoyt on Wednesday.

Hoyt was charged last week in the shooting death of 42-year-old Kelvin White.

A prosecutor said in court this week that White got into a dispute with Hoyt’s wife, who called Hoyt.

The prosecutor said Hoyt responded to the scene and ended up in a fight with White before the shooting.

