Former head of DC preschool agrees to plea deal for attempted receipt of child porn

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The Brief The former head of a preschool in D.C. has pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography. James Carroll could face deportation proceedings following his sentencing. Carroll is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2027.



The former head of a private preschool in Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District.

What we know:

James Carroll was arrested in November 2024 after investigators said he attempted to obtain sexually explicit content involving a minor.

Carroll previously served as head of the National Child Research Center. Investigators said there were no students or parents from the school involved in the allegations.

According to court documents, the investigation began after an employee from the messaging app Discord reported that suspected child abuse material was uploaded to their servers on Sept. 11. Investigators determined that the content came from an account connected to Carroll's home and workplace.

A review of his Discord account revealed conversations with other users about child sexual exploitation. Charging documents alleged Carroll said he had an interest in "boy pics" and said his age preference was "8–12."

READ MORE | Head of DC preschool arrested after attempting to get video of man sexually abusing child

According to court documents, for nearly two weeks, Carroll used the app to communicate with an undercover officer posing as the father of a 9-year-old boy. During the conversations, Carroll allegedly directed the father to abuse his child and asked for photos.

He was arrested on Nov. 19, 2024. The National Child Research Center shared a letter to parents after his arrest, saying in part, "Mr. Carroll's reported conduct – if true – represents a grave betrayal of your trust and ours."

Carroll also previously worked at the Concord Hill School in Chevy Chase and at Beauvoir School in Northwest, D.C., according to court officials.

What's next:

Carroll’s sentencing is set for March 4, 2027. He faces a minimum sentence of five years. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Carroll may face deportation proceedings after his sentencing.

READ MORE | 'Confusing and disturbing:' Head of DC preschool arrested for online sex crimes

"Working with children carries an enormous responsibility," a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office said. "This defendant betrayed that responsibility in the most reprehensible way. He has pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography and will be subject to deportation proceedings following sentencing. Those who prey on children have no place in positions of trust or in our communities."

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to clarify the nature of the potential deportation proceedings. FOX 5 DC also reached out to the attorney representing Carroll along with the National Child Research Center, Concord Hill School and Beauvoir School.