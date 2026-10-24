Marine Corps Marathon 2026: Course map, road closures and race schedule

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The Brief The 2026 Marine Corps Marathon takes place on Sunday, Oct. 25, taking runners on a 26.2-mile course through Arlington and Washington, D.C. The course starts between the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery, taking runners past the National Mall before finishing at the Marine Corps War Memorial. Participants must clear three course "Gauntlets"—including the "Beat the Bridge" checkpoint at 1:15 p.m.—to remain on the certified 26.2-mile course and be recognized as official finishers.



Thousands of runners will hit the pavement across the DMV on Sunday, Oct. 25, for the 2026 Marine Corps Marathon.

Often called "The People's Marathon," the massive event takes participants on a scenic journey past some of the most recognizable landmarks in Arlington and the nation's capital.

Here is what runners and spectators need to know about the 2026 Marine Corps Marathon route and timeline.

Course map

Big picture view:

The Marine Corps Marathon features a USATF-certified 26.2-mile course.

The route begins in Arlington, Virginia, on Route 110 between the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. From there, runners will cross into Washington, D.C., touring Georgetown, Rock Creek Parkway, and the National Mall before looping back.

Runners will cross the 14th Street Bridge back into Virginia, wind through Crystal City, and finish the race on an uphill stretch culminating at the Marine Corps War Memorial.

Road closures

Local perspective:

The marathon will prompt extensive, rolling road closures across Arlington and Washington, D.C., beginning as early as 3 a.m. Sunday.

In Arlington, major routes like Route 110, Lynn Street, Fort Myer Drive and the Marine Corps War Memorial Access Road will be completely shut down to traffic by 3 a.m. Key connections like the Route 110 ramp from Washington Boulevard and North Moore Street will remain closed until 6 p.m.

In Washington, D.C., closures will begin at 3:45 a.m. around the National Mall, including Jefferson and Madison Drives. By 5:30 a.m., closures will expand to include the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Canal Road, Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway, and portions of Independence and Pennsylvania Avenues.

Most closures in the District are scheduled to lift between noon and 2 p.m., while closures in Crystal City—including Long Bridge Drive and Crystal Drive—will persist until 5 p.m.

Gauntlets

The other side:

To remain on the certified course and be recognized as an official finisher, runners must maintain a steady pace to pass three critical checkpoints, known as "Gauntlets," before specific cutoff times.

Runners who fail to reach these checkpoints on time will be diverted from the main course:

DC Gauntlet: Participants must clear Independence Avenue by 12:33 p.m.

Beat the Bridge Gauntlet: Runners must reach the intersection of 14th and D Streets, just before the 14th Street Bridge (Mile 20), by 1:15 p.m.

Crystal City Gauntlet: Participants must pass 12th South and Crystal Drive by 1:49 p.m.