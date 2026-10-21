Thousands of runners are registered to participate in the 51st Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday, bringing road closures and parking restrictions across Arlington and near the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The Brief Thousands of runners are registered to participate in the Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. The event brings road closures and parking restrictions across Arlington and near the National Mall. The Arlington County Police Department released the full list of closures to help motorists prepare.



Here’s the full list of road closures and parking restrictions from the Arlington County Police Department.

Marine Corps Marathon 2026 road closures (Arlington County Police Department)

Road Closures

The following road closures will take place in Arlington County on race day:

From approximately 3:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Fort Myer Drive, from Eastbound Langston Boulevard to N. Meade Street

N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to N. Meade Street

N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Wilson Boulevard

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Oak Street to Southbound Route 110

17th Street N., from Clarendon Boulevard to N. Lynn Street

N. Oak Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N.

N. Nash Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 17th Street N.

N. Kent Street, from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard

Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive

N. Meade Street, from Fairfax Drive to N. Marshall Drive

N. Marshall Drive, from N. Meade Street to Route 110

Richmond Highway from I-66 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway

S. Fern Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road

S. Eads Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road

Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to 12th Street S.

Washington Boulevard, from Route 27/Northbound I-395 split to George Washington Parkway/Boundary Channel

Northbound lanes of N. Oak Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 18th Street N.

Southbound Route 110, from I-66 to Washington Boulevard

Northbound Route 110, from Route 1 to I-66/Wilson Boulevard

I-395 South exit 8B, ramp to Route 110 North

I-395 North slip ramp into I-395 North HOT lanes

I-395 South HOT lanes at Route 1

I-395 North HOT lanes at Seminary Road

I-395 North Exit 8B to Pentagon/Route 27

I-395 South Exit 8A to Pentagon South Parking

Eastbound Washington Boulevard ramp to Eastbound Route 27

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

19th Street N., from N. Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive

Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Westbound Langston Boulevard

Fort Myer Drive, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard

N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard

From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Nash Street, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Nash Street from Key Boulevard to Fort Myer Drive

Langston Boulevard (Eastbound lanes only), from N. Lynn Street to N. Kirkwood Road

Spout Run Parkway (Westbound lanes only), from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Parkway

N. Lorcom Lane, from N. Edgewood Street to Spout Run Parkway

N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to Key Bridge

N. Rhodes Street, from Key Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Veitch Street, from 19th Street N. to Eastbound Langston Boulevard

N. Moore Street from Langston Boulevard to 19th Street N.

Long Bridge Drive, from Boundary Drive to 12th Street S.

6th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street

S. Ball Street, from 6th Street S. to 10th Street S.

10th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street

12th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive

Southbound Richmond Highway from I-395 Southbound to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway

Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 23rd Street S.

15th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

18th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

20th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive

I-395 North Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive

I-395 South Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2026, Southbound Route 110 will be closed from Washington Boulevard to Route 1 and will re-open at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2026.