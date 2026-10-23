Masked thieves hit Culpeper data center site 3 times in a month, stealing $200K in copper and tools

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The Brief Two masked suspects targeted a data center construction site along Germanna Highway three times between late September and late October. The thieves cut through fencing and padlocks, taking more than $200,000 worth of copper piping along with a large batch of power tools. Investigators believe the pair used large vehicles to haul the heavy materials away and may be attempting to resell the items at unusually low prices.



The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office is searching for two masked men connected to a monthlong string of break-ins at a data center construction site that left crews without more than $200,000 in copper piping and power tools.

What we know:

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says all three thefts occurred between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. at a site under construction along the Germanna Highway corridor.

The first incident occurred overnight between Sept. 22 and Sept. 23. According to the sheriff's office, suspects cut a padlock on the site's front gate and took a massive haul of copper piping, valued at $200,000, from locked storage areas. Because of the size and weight of the material, investigators believe the thieves used at least one large vehicle, or multiple vehicles, to drive the piping off site.

Nearly a month later, overnight between Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, suspects returned to the property. They cut through a perimeter fence on the east side of the site and sliced open storage padlocks again, this time stealing a large collection of power tools, the sheriff's office said. Security cameras captured two masked, gloved men on the property.

(Courtesy of the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)

(Courtesy of the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)

A third theft occurred overnight between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Newly installed cameras recorded the suspects who authorities said appear to be the same two individuals from the Oct. 19 incident. Investigators believe they entered through the same cut in the fence and appeared to wear the exact same clothing during both October incidents.

"These are not random hits," Sheriff Timothy Chilton said in a statement. "The same two people have come back three times in a month, and they know how to get in and out. Someone recognizes these individuals or their clothing. We’re also asking anyone who has been offered copper or a large lot of power tools at an unusually low price to contact us."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the two men seen on surveillance video, and clear descriptions beyond their masks and gloves have not been released.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the break-ins is urged to contact lead investigator Detective Millson with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office at 540-727-7520 or email tips@culpepercounty.gov.