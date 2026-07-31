Virginia man charged after allegedly pulling gun, impersonating officer

The Brief Police say the suspect displayed a firearm. The victim left the area and reported the encounter. James John Rastatter II was arrested and charged.



A Virginia man is facing multiple charges after police say he brandished a firearm, claimed he was a police officer and asked a driver for a ride in Woodbridge.

What we know:

Prince William County police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on July 19 near Dale Boulevard and Forestdale Avenue.

Investigators said a 25‑year‑old driver was approached by the suspect, who displayed a gun and stated he was a police officer before asking for a ride. The victim left the area and later reported the encounter.

Police arrested James John Rastatter II, 35, on July 30. He is charged with two counts of brandishing, one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James John Rastatter II (Prince William County Police)