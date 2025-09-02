Virginia man arrested for sexually assaulting child in 2020
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An investigation into inappropriate child material led to the arrest of a sexual assault suspect in Prince William County.
What we know:
A home on the 15000 block of Greenwood Drive in Woodbridge was searched in connection with an inappropriate child material investigation that began in January.
During the investigation, a separate assault case was reported to police.
The suspect in the intal investigation was connected to sexual assaults in 2020 involving a victim under 13 years old.
Dig deeper:
Amir-Arsolan Binaie KonoDolojy, 32, was arrested and charged with 11 counts of indecent liberties, 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault, 1 count of object sexual penetration, I count of contributing to the delinquently of a minor, and 1 count of forcible sodomy.
His court date is currently pending.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Prince William County police.