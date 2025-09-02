Expand / Collapse search

Virginia man arrested for sexually assaulting child in 2020

By
Published  September 2, 2025 1:53pm EDT
Virginia
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • A man being investigated for inappropriate child material was arrested for sexual assault.
    • Police say the victim was under the age of 13.
    • The alleged sexual assault happened in 2020.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An investigation into inappropriate child material led to the arrest of a sexual assault suspect in Prince William County.

What we know:

A home on the 15000 block of Greenwood Drive in Woodbridge was searched in connection with an inappropriate child material investigation that began in January.

During the investigation, a separate assault case was reported to police. 

The suspect in the intal investigation was connected to sexual assaults in 2020 involving a victim under 13 years old.

Dig deeper:

Amir-Arsolan Binaie KonoDolojy, 32, was arrested and charged with 11 counts of indecent liberties, 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault, 1 count of object sexual penetration, I count of contributing to the delinquently of a minor, and 1 count of forcible sodomy.

His court date is currently pending.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Prince William County police.


 

