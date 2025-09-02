Virginia man arrested for sexually assaulting child in 2020

article

The Brief A man being investigated for inappropriate child material was arrested for sexual assault. Police say the victim was under the age of 13. The alleged sexual assault happened in 2020.



An investigation into inappropriate child material led to the arrest of a sexual assault suspect in Prince William County.

What we know:

A home on the 15000 block of Greenwood Drive in Woodbridge was searched in connection with an inappropriate child material investigation that began in January.

During the investigation, a separate assault case was reported to police.

The suspect in the intal investigation was connected to sexual assaults in 2020 involving a victim under 13 years old.

Dig deeper:

Amir-Arsolan Binaie KonoDolojy, 32, was arrested and charged with 11 counts of indecent liberties, 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault, 1 count of object sexual penetration, I count of contributing to the delinquently of a minor, and 1 count of forcible sodomy.

His court date is currently pending.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Prince William County police.



