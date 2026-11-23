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The Brief A Virginia man was arrested for a sex trafficking operation that advertised in parts of Maryland. Police said Yuanjian Zhang's operation advertised prostitution services from victims in the Montgomery County area. Zhang was charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking and investigators believe there could be more victims.



A 47-year-old Northern Virginia man was arrested in connection with a sex trafficking operation that advertised prostitution in the Montgomery County area, police said Monday.

What we know:

Yuanjian Zhang was charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Detectives began their investigation in March and discovered that Zhang was operating a large-scale scheme that advertised prostitution services from victims at multiple locations.

On Nov. 17, Zhang was arrested in Loudoun County. He is awaiting extradition to Maryland, officials said.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to call the Vice and Intelligence unit at 240-773-5958.