Virginia man arrested for allegedly filming minors

A northern Virginia man is behind bars, accused of illegally recording children in his home, and police are concerned there are more alleged victims.

52-year-old Victor Souphom is currently being held in the Fairfax County Jail without bond, charged with two counts of unlawful filming of a minor.

Detectives from the Child Exploitation Unit say they got a tip and arrested him a couple weeks ago, for allegedly unlawfully recording several children inside his home in Alexandria.

Detectives say they found hidden cameras and digital media storage devices in his house and car.

Police say Souphom was an employee at the Lao Heritage Foundation, an organization, according to their website, that runs cultural music and fine arts summer programs for kids.

Fox 5 spoke with some of Souphom’s neighbors who were stunned by the allegations.

"I’m shocked, but I’m so thankful that he’s caught. And I pray to god that the victims of that man will not suffer," one neighbor said.

"We’re obviously pretty upset about it, kind of confused. And at first, we weren’t sure, we kind of heard that they were investigating something. And we were hoping that it wasn’t what it sounded like. We have our own concerns," another neighbor told FOX 5.

The Lao Heritage Foundation released a statement on their website saying in part

"Souphom has been removed from his position as co-director and board member of LHF and will no longer be involved in LHF in any way..."

"To be clear, the activities for which Mr. Souphom was arrested occurred in his personal capacity. Nothing he did were either known or condoned by LHF or his family. He was not acting within the scope of his responsibilities to LHF or with the authorization of LHF."

Detectives are asking anyone whose child attended events with the Lao Heritage Foundation and beleive their child could be a victim, to call Fairfax County Police.