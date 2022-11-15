Virginia man accused of killing neighbor's dog released from jail

The Centreville man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog has been released from custody, according to law enforcement officials.

Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33. (PHOTO: Fairfax County Police Department)

A judge released Gorelov on bond Monday at an arraignment hearing, even though the Fairfax Co. Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says the bond motion was set for Tuesday. The office says it’s now in the process of moving to revoke bond.

RELATED: Dog shot, killed in Fairfax County; Suspected shooter in custody

According to District Court Clerk Susan Madsen, Gorelov was arraigned Monday morning, given a $10,000 secured bond and appointed a public defender.

Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano has said the district court chief judge has prevented his office from being involved in arraignments.

Madsen tells FOX 5 that prosecutors can take part in arraignments and that was reiterated to them as recently as August.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that judges have repeatedly made it difficult for prosecutors to speak at arraignments.

Police said Gorelov shot the dog Friday morning after getting into a verbal altercation with the dog’s owner in a breezeway of the apartment building in the 5100 block of Brittney Elyse Circle.

The owner picked up the dog, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador and Beagle mix, and started to run away, and as he did, Gorelov followed and fired several more shots at the animal. Police said he then returned to his apartment.

After learning about the incident, police contacted Gorelov by phone, and he surrendered himself to the officers.

Officers say when they found the dog, the owner was standing next to the wounded animal.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.