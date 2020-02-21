Virginia lawmakers pushing for higher minimum wage

Some of you could be set to earn more money — as soon as this summer. That's because minimum wage could get a boost in Virginia.

A bill to bump it to $15 an hour by 2025 is working its way through the General Assembly with the first increases coming July 2020.

Business owners and workers are reacting to a possible minimum wage increase — on both sides of the debate.

The bill introduced by Senator Richard Saslaw would boost minimum wage over the next four years.

Here’s how it could play out:

• Starting this July, minimum wage would go from $7.25 to $10.00 per hour.

• Next July, it would increase to $11.00 per hour.

• By July 2025, it would go to $15.00 per hour.

Saslaw’s bill which passed the Senate by a very slim margin would then continue to adjust minimum wage after 2025 to keep up with inflation.

The bill also discusses a plan to adjust minimum wage by regions across the Commonwealth.

The House and Senate will now reconcile on the bill before final votes in a few weeks.

“I would be all for it because I understand people with the increase cost of living needing to make more...” said Jill Stump, Owner, Fit One Personal Training Studio.

“We would have to increase the prices in our products which would probably make our customers not so happy,” said Karla Jimenez, Manager at Old Town Dolci Gelati Cafe.

Business owners who oppose the minimum wage hike are not alone and have the support of many Republican lawmakers who say they couldn't absorb the impact of doubling the minimum wage and this is just more far-reaching, heavy-handed and radical change across the Commonwealth.

