Virginia House subcommittee advances transgender athletes bill

A controversial bill that would restrict transgender athletes from competing in sports aligning with their gender identity has passed its first hurdle in the Virginia General assembly.

A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee on higher education voted 6-4 along party lines to move House Bill 1387 to the full education committee.

The legislation would require transgender athletes in the commonwealth compete in sports aligned with their biological sex.

This would apply to all athletes from kindergarten through 12th grade and also at public colleges and universities. It would apply to intercollegiate, interscholastic and club sports as well.

The debate Monday in Richmond - prior to the vote - was emotional as we heard from the legislation’s sponsor, Virginia Beach Republican Karen Greenhalgh and Democrat Delegate from Fairfax County Eileen Filler-Corn who opposes the bill.

The House education committee will take up the legislation Wednesday.