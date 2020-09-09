Virginia House of Delegates approves bill to end police immunity

article

Legislation aimed at making it easier to sue police officers for misconduct in Virginia has been revived for a second time and approved by the state House of Delegates.

READ MORE: Virginia judge won’t dismiss Robert E. Lee statue lawsuit; case heads for trial

The bill sponsored by Del. Jeff Bourne would allow lawsuits by people who claim police have violated their constitutional rights to move forward in state court.

READ MORE: Virginia capital moves forward with Black Lives Matter mural

It would end the qualified immunity that often protects police from liability.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The legislation had been killed once in committee and once on the House floor before winning approval Tuesday.

It will now go to the Senate, which has already rejected similar legislation.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE