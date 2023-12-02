Virginia Holiday Event Guide 2023: Pop-up bars, performances, lights and more
WASHINGTON - The holiday season has arrived and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Virginia to celebrate!
Holiday lights in Virginia
Bull Run Festival of Lights:
The 2023 Festival of Lights is a dazzling 2.5 mile holiday light display that allows visitors to drive the full route from the comfort of your car.
Nov. 11 - Jan. 7 | 7700 Bull Run Dr. Centreville VA 20121
$30 per vehicle online
$40 per vehicle in person
Winter Walk of Lights:
Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights is a luminous garden trail aglow with countless sparkling lights. The half-mile paved trail is wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Nov. 10 - Jan. 7 | Meadowlark Botanical Gardens
5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
$18 online, $22 in person
2023 Ice & Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run:
This outdoor light show includes unique light displays and an ice skating rink under the stars.
Nov. 17 - Jan. 1 | Cameron Run Regional Park
5 p.m. -10 p.m.
$8 admission, $20 admission and skating
Holiday pop-ups and celebrations in Virginia
Miracle Pop-up:
The Miracle pop-up is back with their holiday-themed dine-in experience at Sense of Thai. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar will be offering seasonal drinks in a festive setting until the end of the year.
Sun. - Thurs. 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. | 20413 Exchange St., Ashburn VA 20147
Fri. - Sat. 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.
Free
Joy on the Avenue:
This holiday pop-up bar is serving up festive cocktails, late night snacks, and tasty bites.
Mon. - Weds. 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. | 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue Alexandria, VA 22301
Thurs. - Sat. 5 p.m. - 12 am.
Sun. 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Free
Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights:
The 23rd annual boat parade features dozens of brightly lit boats cruising along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Visitors can enjoy dockside festivities in Waterfront Park, including a pop-up beer garden from Port City Brewing Company, food, activities and more.
Dec. 2 | Old Town Alexandria Waterfront
1 - 9 p.m.
Free
Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon:
Head over to Mount Vernon and enjoy an evening filled with activities. Visitors can go on a mansion tour, enjoy wintry lights, and stunning holiday fireworks over the Potomac River.
Dec. 15 - 16 | Mount Vernon
5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Members: Adult with Mansion Tour: $50, No Tour: $48 | Youth with Mansion Tour: $28, No Tour: $26
General Public: Adult with Mansion Tour: $50, No Tour: $48 | Youth with Mansion Tour: $28, No Tour: $26
Holiday Market and LEGO Display:
Enjoy a number of holiday activities in Purcellville, from a holiday market to a detailed Lego display. Visitors will also be able to enjoy an annual holiday lights tour.
Dec. 9 | 221 South Nursery Avenue Purcellville, VA 20132
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Free
Holiday performances in Virginia
The Nutcracker with the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra:
Enjoy a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes, candy canes, a ginger bread house, and sugar plum fairies in the timeless holiday favorite, The Nutcracker.
Dec. 16 - 17 | Center for the Arts at George Mason University
4 p.m.
$54+
Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season:
This festive musical performance will include uplifting audience singalongs of a number of beloved carols.
Dec. 9 | Center for the Arts at George Mason University
4 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
$36+
