Virginia Holiday Event Guide 2023: Pop-up bars, performances, lights and more

The holiday season has arrived and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Virginia to celebrate!

Holiday lights in Virginia

The 2023 Festival of Lights is a dazzling 2.5 mile holiday light display that allows visitors to drive the full route from the comfort of your car.

Nov. 11 - Jan. 7 | 7700 Bull Run Dr. Centreville VA 20121

$30 per vehicle online

$40 per vehicle in person

More information here.

Meadowlark’s Winter Walk of Lights is a luminous garden trail aglow with countless sparkling lights. The half-mile paved trail is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Nov. 10 - Jan. 7 | Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$18 online, $22 in person

More information here.

This outdoor light show includes unique light displays and an ice skating rink under the stars.

Nov. 17 - Jan. 1 | Cameron Run Regional Park

5 p.m. -10 p.m.

$8 admission, $20 admission and skating

More information here.

Holiday pop-ups and celebrations in Virginia

The Miracle pop-up is back with their holiday-themed dine-in experience at Sense of Thai. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar will be offering seasonal drinks in a festive setting until the end of the year.

Sun. - Thurs. 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. | 20413 Exchange St., Ashburn VA 20147

Fri. - Sat. 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Free

More information here.

This holiday pop-up bar is serving up festive cocktails, late night snacks, and tasty bites.

Mon. - Weds. 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. | 2312 Mount Vernon Avenue Alexandria, VA 22301

Thurs. - Sat. 5 p.m. - 12 am.

Sun. 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free

More information here.

The 23rd annual boat parade features dozens of brightly lit boats cruising along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Visitors can enjoy dockside festivities in Waterfront Park, including a pop-up beer garden from Port City Brewing Company, food, activities and more.

Dec. 2 | Old Town Alexandria Waterfront

1 - 9 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Head over to Mount Vernon and enjoy an evening filled with activities. Visitors can go on a mansion tour, enjoy wintry lights, and stunning holiday fireworks over the Potomac River.

Dec. 15 - 16 | Mount Vernon

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Members: Adult with Mansion Tour: $50, No Tour: $48 | Youth with Mansion Tour: $28, No Tour: $26

General Public: Adult with Mansion Tour: $50, No Tour: $48 | Youth with Mansion Tour: $28, No Tour: $26



More information here.

Enjoy a number of holiday activities in Purcellville, from a holiday market to a detailed Lego display. Visitors will also be able to enjoy an annual holiday lights tour.

Dec. 9 | 221 South Nursery Avenue Purcellville, VA 20132

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Holiday performances in Virginia

Enjoy a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes, candy canes, a ginger bread house, and sugar plum fairies in the timeless holiday favorite, The Nutcracker.

Dec. 16 - 17 | Center for the Arts at George Mason University

4 p.m.

$54+

More information here.

This festive musical performance will include uplifting audience singalongs of a number of beloved carols.

Dec. 9 | Center for the Arts at George Mason University

4 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

$36+

More information here.