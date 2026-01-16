Virginia Governor Inauguration 2026: When it starts and how to watch live

The Brief Abigail Spanberger is the newly elected 75th governor of Virginia. She will be inaugurated on Saturday, January 17 at 12:00 p.m. A parade will take place after the inauguration in Richmond’s Capitol Square.



Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger marks history as the first woman to be elected governor of the Commonwealth. Elected back in November 2025, Spanberger has taken the time leading up to the inauguration to build her cabinet and coordinate with the General Assembly ahead of the new legislative session. Now, with the inauguration, Spanberger will be officially sworn into office and launch her initiative to unite Virginians and her campaign focusing on education, affordability and public safety.

When is the Virginia governor inauguration?

On Friday, January 16, before the Inauguration, the Made in Virginia Market will be hosted from 3:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. in Shockoe Bottom showcasing local businesses and live performers. Anyone is welcome to attend 17th Market Street and participate in the preliminary inaugural celebrations.

On Saturday morning, Spanberger will participate in an Interfaith Prayer Breakfast.

The inauguration is set for noon on Saturday, January 17, with the parade to follow immediately after.

After the Inauguration, the historical Executive Mansion will be open to the public on Sunday January 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tours of the Governor's home will be given, allowing festivities to continue even after Saturday’s ceremony.

Who can attend the inauguration?

While the event is free and open to the public, tickets are required to secure seating in bleachers and stands which are limited. Registration for the ticket lottery is now closed.

Where is the inauguration?

A tradition since the 1800s, Spanberger will be inaugurated outdoors at 12:00 p.m. on the South Portico of Virginia’s State Capitol building along with Ghazala Hashmi, Lieutenant Governor-elect, and Jay Jones, Attorney General-elect.

Who is included in the inaugural parade?

A parade will be held through Capitol Square after Spanberger’s inaugural speech for the attendees of the ceremony. Announced by meteorologist Andrew Freiden, the parade incorporates 25 participants, including groups like the Virginia National Guard and Virginia Pride. These organizations are representative of Spanberger’s theme for the inauguration, "United for Virginia’s Future," which aims to bring together all Virginians under effective and pragmatic leadership.

How to watch

The 2026 Virginia inauguration and parade will be streamed live on FOX LOCAL, FOX 5 DC's YouTube page and on TikTok.