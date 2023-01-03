Virginia Gov. Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High over awards controversy

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into allegations that Thomas Jefferson High School, one of the top high schools in Northern Virginia, deprived students of the national merit recognition they earned until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.

"We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "Parents and students deserve answers and Attorney General Miyares will initiate a full investigation. I believe this failure may have caused material harm to those students and their parents, and that this failure may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act."

The school's alleged misconduct was discovered by a parent, Shawna Yashar, whose son was not told he was among the nation's top 3% of students. The parent said they were told that teachers dropped certificates unceremoniously on students' desks about a month past special deadlines for National Merit Scholars.

Yashar said that when she confronted the Director of Student Services Brandon Kosatka about it by phone, he allegedly told her that student leaders underplayed the recognition because they didn't want to hurt the feelings of other students who weren't being honored.

Fairfax County Public Schools recently adopted a new strategy: "Equal outcomes for every student, without exceptions."

Gov. Youngkin joins Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earl-Sears' calls for an investigation into the matter.

"Our children's education is not a zero-sum game," she tweeted. "We cannot punish success in order to have ‘equal outcomes at all costs.’"

A spokesperson for Fairfax County Public Schools said counselors are sending e-mails and making phone calls to colleges where affected students applied to inform them of students' commendations.