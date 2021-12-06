Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announces 10% pay raise for teachers in budget proposal

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday that he will propose a two-year state budget next week that includes a 10 percent pay raise for teachers.

"Paying teachers is the right thing to do, and a wise investment," said Governor Northam. "Virginia has invested in teachers in a big way over these past four years, and now it’s time to do much more. Our country has asked teachers to carry a heavy load, especially during the pandemic. They have delivered, and they deserve to be rewarded. This raise is possible because of strong, steady fiscal stewardship. Virginia’s strong economy has delivered booming revenues. What we’ve been doing these four years is working, and Virginia should continue it."

Virginia has already increased teacher salaries more than 10 percent under Governor Northam—the largest increase in 15 years. This latest raise will push Virginia’s teacher pay above the national average.

Governor Northam’s proposal will increase compensation 5 percent a year in each of the next two budget years, for a cumulative increase of 10.25 percent. When matched by local funds, the increase will push compensation for the typical Virginia teacher above the national average.

"Teachers deserve to be paid more, and Governor Northam has delivered," said Secretary of Education Fran Bradford. "That’s an important tool in recruiting and retaining talented teachers. It matters in normal times, and it’s critical today."

The Governor made the announcement at Alexandria City High School, Westside Elementary School in Roanoke and Glen Allen High School.