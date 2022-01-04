Virginia Gov. Northam tweets messages to stranded drivers stuck on I-95 following storm

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam tweeted messages to drivers stranded on Interstate 95 on Tuesday.

"My team has been working throughout the night alongside to respond to the situation on I-95," Northam tweeted. "State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed," Northam added.

VIRGINIA SEN. KAINE STUCK IN TRAFFIC ON I-95 FOR 19 HOURS FOLLOWING WINTER SNOWSTORM

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine tweeted that he was stuck in traffic on Interstate 95 along with other drivers for 19 hours overnight after a winter snowstorm struck the D.C. region Monday.

"I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with VDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone," he tweeted.