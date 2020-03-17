Virginia Gov. Northam pushes 10-person limit at restaurants, gyms

(AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged restaurants, gyms, theaters and other businesses to implement a 10-person limit in response to the coronavirus.

Northam said at a Capitol news conference on Tuesday that he's hoping Virginians would voluntarily comply with new federal guidelines urging people not to gather in groups of more than 10 people.

He says he's had discussions with the state attorney general and others about how to enforce the limit if necessary.

The state also announced that there are now 67 Virginians who have tested positive for the virus, including the first known instance at a long-term care facility.

