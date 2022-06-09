Virginia General Assembly tables discussions on Washington Commanders stadium bill

It’s one of our region’s biggest mysteries: Where will the Washington Commanders play their home games in 2028 after their lease at FedEx Field is up?

Momentum may be slowing in D.C. and Virginia, at least for now.

Thursday, Virginia's Democratic Senate Majority leader Dick Saslaw told the Associated Press, "You’ve got the Attorney General’s think, you’ve got all the congressional stuff, other issues to be answered. We decided that it will just remain in conference."

Saslaw told the AP the multiple investigations into the team haven’t helped, nor did comments by Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio calling the January 6 insurrection a "dust up", comments he later apologized for.

Fox 5 spoke with Alexandria Senator Adam Ebbin, who has been against giving money to the Commanders to entice them to come to the Commonwealth.

"This was a bad idea from the start, and the team’s actions make it even less appealing," Ebbin said.

Some senators who voted for legislation earlier this year to provide financial incentives for the team announced they would not support the legislation being debated now as it’s currently constructed.

"I don’t think that forgoing taxpayer revenue for a stadium is in our interest, for a billionaire. Particularly a controversial billionaire who has these kinds of allegations against his team’s culture," Ebbin added.

The team has denied the allegations of financial improprieties that have emerged and owner Dan Snyder has denied sexual assault allegations made against him at a Congressional roundtable earlier this year.

In a statement to Fox 5, the Commanders said they welcomed additional time to discuss the stadium project in Virginia.

"Given the complexity of this endeavor, coupled with the remarkable economic development opportunity that we believe our new venue project represents, we support the decision of stakeholders in the House of Delegates and the State Senate to more deeply examine this issue. We look forward to continued engagement and open dialogue with stakeholders across the Commonwealth to share our vision and hear directly from communities on their economic development objectives and how we can be a trusted, reliable partner to realize those outcomes," the statement said.

It’s not just Virginia where the Commanders plans may have hit a snag.

In a letter signed by the majority of council, Councilman Charles Allen said council appreciates the efforts to bring RFK under a longer lease with where D.C. can manage it but will not support a stadium on the property, believing the space can better be used to benefit the community in other ways.

When asked about this letter at a news conference, Mayor Bowser indicated conversations about a stadium were still ongoing.

"How arrogant can you be to suggest that a debate is over when I’m still talking?" Bowser said.

Bowser has previously said she doesn’t support giving any money directly towards a stadium, but improving infrastructure around a stadium site.