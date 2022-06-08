Washington Commanders coach Jack Del Rio calls Jan. 6 insurrection 'a dust-up'

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021 "a dust-up" when answering a question about a controversial tweet from earlier this week.

In a tweet on Monday, the 59-year-old questioned why the 2020 riots following George Floyd's murder were not being investigated with the same fervor as the January 2021 attack at the Capitol, according to TMZ.

Del Rio was asked about the tweet on Wednesday during a press conference.

"Let's get right down to it," Del Rio said. "What did I ask? A simple question -- why are we not looking into those things if we're going to talk about it. Why are we not looking into those things? Because it's kind of hard for me to say, I can realistically look at it -- I see the images on TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed. Businesses are being burned down -- no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, where nothing burned down. And we're going to make that a major deal."

His comments come as the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is preparing to hold hearings this week to establish the historical record after going through more than 100 subpoenas, 1,000 interviews and 100,000 documents.

"I just think it's kind of two standards," Del Rio continued. "And if we apply the same standard, and we're going to be reasonable with each other, let's have a discussion. That's all it was. Let's have a discussion. We're Americans. Let's talk it through."

The insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 resulted in the deaths of five people and left many others injured. Dozens of insurrectionists have been convicted or pleaded guilty to serious crimes.