Virginia flight delayed after passenger refuses to wear mask

American Airlines says a flight out of Virginia was delayed after a passenger refused to comply with its policy requiring a face mask.

READ MORE: DC mayor's office says mask violators could be fined $1,000

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the incident occurred Sunday morning at Richmond International Airport.

READ MORE: DC mayor advises businesses to call the police if customers aren't following mask mandate

The airline said the passenger ultimately exited the plane.

The flight then departed for North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport without further issues. American has required passengers to wear face coverings since May 11.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Passengers who don’t comply are denied boarding.

Since July 29, the Airline has enacted a policy that requires customers over the age of 2 to wear face coverings in areas of an airport operated by American.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE