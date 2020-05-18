Virginia family seeks story behind mystery painting of late daughter

Nearly five years after a Virginia family lost their 18-year-old daughter to a traumatic genetic disease, an anonymous painter dropped off her portrait on their front doorstep last Saturday.

Megan Curry was a senior and a varsity cheerleader at Grassfield High School in Chesapeake. Her parents say her likeness in the painting took them aback.

"We can't find a photograph that somebody may have copied, so it's quite striking," Roger Curry told FOX 5. "We have no idea, despite the viral... how this has gone through my friends and Facebook families, no one has any idea.

The Curry family is now hoping they can reunite with the artist behind this compassionate and thoughtful gesture.

For now, the portrait is hanging in their dining room.