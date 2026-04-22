Virginia to enact paid family and medical leave in 2028

The Brief Abigail Spanberger signed a law creating Virginia’s first paid family and medical leave program, set to begin benefits in December 2028. Eligible workers will be able to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave for events like childbirth, illness, caregiving, military needs or domestic violence situations. The program will be funded through shared payroll contributions and aims to support workers while helping small businesses stay competitive.



Virginia will guarantee workers access to paid family and medical leave beginning in 2028, following the passage of landmark legislation signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger and approved by the General Assembly on Wednesday.

The new Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program will allow eligible workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off for major life events, including welcoming a child, recovering from a serious health condition, caring for an ill family member, addressing certain military family needs or dealing with issues related to domestic violence, according to a press release.

What they're saying:

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Spanberger called the measure a historic step for the state’s workforce and economy.

"Virginia is now the first state in the South to create a paid family and medical leave program," she said, adding that the law ensures "millions of Virginians will no longer be forced to give up their paycheck when they welcome a child, or when their loved one faces a serious illness."

According to the press release, the program will be administered by the Virginia Employment Commission, which will begin collecting payroll contributions from employers and employees on April 1, 2028.

(Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Benefits are scheduled to become available on Dec. 1, 2028, and are expected to cover nearly all workers in the Commonwealth, per the release.

Spanberger also framed the legislation as a boost for businesses, particularly smaller employers that may struggle to offer competitive benefits. In her statement, she said the law would "empower small businesses across Virginia to better compete with large corporations" and support job growth within the state.

State officials emphasized in a statement that the PFML program will be funded through a shared payroll contribution model, though specific rates and administrative details will be released as implementation progresses.

The paid leave program is part of a broader package of worker-focused policies approved alongside the measure. Lawmakers also advanced protections related to wage theft, pay equity and compensation practices, according to the announcement.

Officials say additional guidance on the program’s rollout will be issued in the coming months as the state prepares for its 2028 launch.