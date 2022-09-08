Virginia elementary school principal faces DWI, hit-and-run charges

article

A northern Virginia elementary school principal has been charged after police say he drove drunk, crashed into a house and left the scene.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said It all happened Friday around 2 p.m. Jonathon M. Coch, 44 was driving along Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a home and bailed.

Witnesses helped the responding deputies identify Coch after the crash and the sheriff's office said no injuries were reported.

Coch is the principal of Navy Elementary School in Fairfax.

He faces driving while intoxicated and hit-and-run charges. He is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

FOX 5 obtained the following statement from Conch's attorney: "Our team is working vigorously to investigate the specifics of that accident and intend to aggressively defend Mr. Coch against these charges. We cannot comment further because the investigation is ongoing, but we ask the community to reserve judgement until all the facts are learned and to please respect the privacy of those involved."