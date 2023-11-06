Federal observers will be sent to parts of Virginia to monitor Election Day proceedings, the Justice Department announced Monday.

The Civil Rights Division of the DOJ wants to make sure the jurisdictions in Prince William County comply with federal voting rights laws.

The federal observers will be making sure the county is specifically adhering to Sections 203 and 208 of the Voting Rights Acts, which require that in certain situations counties where more than 10,000 or 5% of all total voting-age citizens who are members of a single language minority group, have depressed literacy rates, and do not speak English very well, be provided with election materials in the language of the particular minority group and be allowed assistance by a person of the voter's choice.

In this case, the polling places in Prince William County must have materials in Spanish for Spanish-speaking voters with limited English proficiency.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Harvey has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the northern Virginia region. The DEO is responsible for overseeing the voting district's handling of Election Day complaints, voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud.

On Tuesday, Harvey and the other DEOs will be on duty while the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Calls should be directed to 703-299-3700.

The DOJ is also sending federal observers to counties in Rhode Island, New Jersey and Mississippi.