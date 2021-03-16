Virginia dog training facility owner arrested, charged with animal cruelty

Authorities say the owner and operator of a canine training facility in Virginia has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they were notified about a possible case of animal abuse at the 'The Perfect Dog' training center on Pannell Lane in Burr Hill.

Shawn Michael Deehan (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say a search of a building on the property resulted in the seizure of twelve dogs found housed in crates that were littered with feces and urine. Authorities say the conditions caused urine burns to the skin of some of the dogs. They also say the animals did not have access to food or water and at least one dog was severely underweight with untreated injures to all four feet which required emergency treatment.

Shawn Michael Deehan, 60, was arrested on one felony count of animal cruelty, with additional charges pending, officials say.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Angie Bonner of the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 540-672-1200.